Fresh Snowfall Brings More Customers to The State Theatre

Snowy nights in downtown Traverse City mean a bit of hustle and bustle, especially after dinner time.

Thursday night, the State Theatre saw almost a full house for their evening movie just after 7 PM.

Snowy nights like Thursday send lots of customers their way, those looking to grab a snack and stay warm while watching a movie.

With kids out of school and many visiting for the holidays, they have more people on hand to help out.

“We are busier during this time and we really look forward to it. We have a great time with people and also we have a really great group of volunteers and we get more of them to come help people get their snacks on time,” says Volunteer Coordinator at the State Theatre, Kristen Messner.

The State Theatre says the winter months are their busiest time of year.