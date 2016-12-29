Michigan State Police Catch Man Wanted For Murder In Colorado - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan State Police Catch Man Wanted For Murder In Colorado

Michigan State Police say they caught a man wanted for murder in Colorado.

Troopers in Three Rivers were called to an apartment complex in Three Rivers Wednesday night for a possible kidnapping.

They arrested two men.

Troopers say one of them was wanted for murder in Colorado Springs.

The unnamed man is now being held in the St. Joseph County Jail.