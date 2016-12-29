Missing California Cat Shows Up At Saginaw County Shelter

A cat named Ceal showed up at a shelter in Saginaw County right before Christmas after making an unbelievable trip.

The veterinary health center scanned her and found a microchip.

They tracked down the owner, who lives in California.

Ceal went missing six months ago.

She somehow made it to Saginaw, a more than 2,000 mile trip that takes about 31 hours to drive.

They think she somehow got into a truck.

9&10 News spoke with the shelter Thursday, and they've had many calls with people willing to help.

The cat will be headed home soon. Someone from Flint who is flying into California said they would let her tag along on the trip.