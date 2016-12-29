Midland County Man Dies After Falling Off Hood Of Friend's Truck

A Midland County man is dead after falling off the hood of his friend's truck.

It happened around 2:40 Thursday morning on East Freeland Road near the intersection of Five Mile.

Michael Humphrey had stopped so his friend, Evan Willman, could go to the bathroom.

Deputies say when Willman got out, Humphrey drove a short distance away as a joke.

Willman ran and jumped on the hood of the truck.

Humphrey hit the gas and then braked.

Willman couldn't hold on, fell from the truck, hit his head and died.

Humphrey was arrested for operating under the influence.