President Obama Announces Sanctions Against Russia For Election Hacking

The U.S. is retaliating against Russia for cyber-attacks aimed at interfering in the presidential election.

The call for sanctions came from President Obama Thursday afternoon.

The state department kicked 35 diplomats out of the embassy in Washington and the consulate in San Francisco. They and their families now have 72 hours to leave the country.

Russians will no longer have access to two Russian government-owned compounds in the U.S. -- one in Maryland, another in New York.

Those compounds will be closed

The moves will reportedly focus on those behind the hacks aimed at helping President-elect Donald Trump.

Before the holidays, President Obama hinted sanctions may only be part of the U.S. response, but any sanctions President Obama imposes can be done away with as soon as President-elect Trump takes office.

Trump has been openly skeptical of U.S. intelligence claims that the Russians were behind the attacks.

Congress can take action too, if the sanctions are repealed.