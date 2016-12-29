Man Dies After Hitting Detroit Bus - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Dies After Hitting Detroit Bus

A man is dead in Detroit after hitting a city bus Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 Thursday morning on the city's east side.

Preliminary investigation shows the man's car veered into the bus lane.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eight passengers were on the bus.   

Five were hurt and taken to the hospital.