Kalkaska County High School Senior Found Dead

The Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office and community is waiting for answers after 17-year-old Damen Huffman was found dead.

Sheriff Pat Whiteford says Huffman was found by his girlfriend Tuesday morning in his bedroom at his parents’ house.

They have no indications on how Huffman died.

The sheriff's office is waiting for results from an autopsy and medical examiner.

Huffman was a senior at Kalkaska High School.