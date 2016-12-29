Mancelona Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk With Kids In Car

A woman with two kids in the car pulled over for going 101 miles per hour.

Then, troopers found out she was driving drunk.

State police pulled the Mancelona woman over on County Road 571 and Wood Road in Kalkaska County Wednesday night.

She was going 101 in a 55 mile per hour zone.

She was arrested for driving drunk with two kids in the car.

Troopers say the woman put the kids in real danger.

“I wouldn’t say you're completely in control of that vehicle at that time. There are a lot of variables that could cause an accident. Could be tragic for their family, another family, something that doesn't need to happen,” says Sgt. David Johnson, Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post.

The kids were turned over to their step-father.

The woman has yet to be charged.