Charges Possible For Man Who Set Fire To House On His Mason Co. Property

Possible charges on the way for a man who set a house on fire on his Mason County property.

The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday afternoon at a property on East Sugar Grove in Sheridan Township.

By the time crews arrived there wasn't much of a fire.

The sheriff says the man recently bought the property and wanted to demolish the home, but say he chose to burn it instead.

When deputies arrived they found hazardous items that should have been removed beforehand, and now the man could be facing charges for illegal disposal of waste.