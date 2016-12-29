Owosso Man Accused Of Rear-Ending Car, Driving Off

We can now show you the Owosso man police say rear-ended a family on Christmas Day and took off.

Mark West was arrested Sunday at the Grand Traverse Motel.

Police found him after two sisters from Traverse City watched him slam into the back of a Jeep with a couple and their 2-week-old son inside and drive off.

One of the sisters followed him and called police.

West has been charged with drunk driving, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.