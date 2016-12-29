Owosso Man Accused Of Rear-Ending Car, Driving Off

7 year-old Daniel Hunt died from his injuries after a fire sparked at his home in Hillman. Investigators are still looking into what caused the deadly fire, but believe it was electrical...
Antrim County Police say they are investigating the death of a woman after a UTV lost control and crashed just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.
A blown tire caused a van full of people to roll over on a highway in Wexford County.
A mobile home is destroyed after a fire ripped through it Monday night. Now crews are trying to figure out why.
In a new update, police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township on Saturday.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of a fire that killed a 7-year-old boy in Hillman Township was electrical.
A Grand Rapids man is dead after drowning in the Muskegon River. The Newaygo County Sheriff's Department says Dwight Coleman went underwater when he got off his tube to swim after something on Saturday.
A fireworks accident in Branch County was caught on Snapchat. The Bronson Fire Department rushed out to Gilead Lake just before 10 p.m. on Sunday.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
Police say an Alpena County man is dead after he overdosed from vaping a liquid version of a strong opiate.
