Wexford County Deputies Save Two People From Drug Overdose

Two people are OK after overdosing on drugs, thanks to deputies in Wexford County.

Police say a man and woman from Midland were found unresponsive Wednesday just after 9 p.m. in the Beacon and Bridge gas station parking lot off M-115 in Cadillac.

Deputies administered two doses of Narcan, an overdose reversal drug.

The two were then taken to the hospital, where police say they refused further treatment and were released.

Deputies say during their investigation, they seized some controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

The case is now being forwarded on to the Wexford County prosecutor for potential charges.