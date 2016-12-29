Donald Trump Promises Americans Thousands Of Jobs

President-elect Donald Trump is promising Americans thousands of jobs when he takes office next month.

Trump says he was contacted by Sprint, saying it would be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States from other countries.

He also says the start-up, OneWeb, will hire 3,000 people.

Both companies are controlled by Japanese billionaire and chief executive of Softbank Technology, Masayoshi Son.

Earlier this month, Son said he planned to capitalize on Trump's promise to deregulate business.

Meanwhile, Trump says he discussed reforming veterans' healthcare with representatives of three of the country's best known research hospitals.