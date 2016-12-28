Governor’s Office Signs Bill Expanding Availability of Overdose Reversal Drugs

A busy day in Lansing as the Governor's office signed several pieces of legislation into law before the end of the year.

They will expand the availability of drugs that block or reverse the effects of overdosing on painkillers and other prescription drugs.

It allows pharmacists to dispense drugs like Naloxone and Narcan without a prescription.

Other new laws let the overdose reversal drugs to be prescribed to schools to have on hand for emergencies.

Lt. Governor Brian Calley says increasing access to the medications will save lives.