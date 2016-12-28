Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies Day After Daughter

Actress Debbie Reynolds has died at the age of 84.

Her son, Todd Fisher announced Wednesday that Reynolds died, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Reynolds was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital for breathing problems. Todd said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for his mom.

Reynolds starred in the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Fisher suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles Friday and died on Tuesday. She was 60 years old. Fisher played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars’.