Traverse City Businesses Prepare For NYE Rush

New Year’s Eve, a holiday that gives everyone a fresh start and jump-starts business.

Downtown Traverse City is one of the many go-to spots with the eighth annual CherryT Ball Drop Saturday night.

Hotels and restaurants are preparing for an exciting, but busy weekend.

“Ever since the CherryT Ball Drop started, the business down here has been increasingly busy.”

It may look bare now but by Saturday night the streets will be filled with people welcoming in 2017.

Summerside Properties owns three hotels in Traverse City, and New Year’s Eve is always a busy occasion.

Director of Operations, Ron Robinson says, “By Saturday night all of our hotels will sell out. Right now we just have a couple left in the Best Western, Comfort Inn and about 14 here at the Cambria, but if you're planning on coming here New Year’s Eve call now make your reservation because those rooms aren't going to last long.”

As for restaurants within walking distance from the CherryT Ball Drop, they've been booked for weeks.

David Denison, Chef and Owner of Amical says, “Occasionally people will cancel and another table will open up so I definitely encourage people calling, but there's always seats at the bar we don't reserve those and again with the patio and the heaters and the curtains we serve outside.”

All hands are on deck at local businesses, pulling out every trick they've got to be prepared for the busy New Year’s Eve weekend.

Denison says, “We're extending our dining hours, the kitchen is open until 11 o’clock, we'll serve up until midnight.”

Robinson says, “On New Year's Eve we run two shuttles until 2 a.m. so we take our guests down, drop them off where all the events are taking place and pick them up when they're ready to come back.”

The CherryT Ball Drop festivities start at 10:30 p.m.