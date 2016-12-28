Wexford County Swears In New Prosecutor

Wexford County officially swore-in their new prosecutor.

Jason Elmore took his oath at the county court house in front of his family, supporters and Wexford County leaders.

Elmore says he's already started talking to police and local organizations to see how he can better serve them as prosecutor.

Some of his goals while in office include tackling sex and drug crimes.

"It's about public service and as I said throughout my campaign the mission is to make all of Wexford County, not just Cadillac, but all of Wexford County a safer place to work own a business and most importantly raise a family," he said.

He is replacing Anthony Badovinac who he beat in the August primary.

