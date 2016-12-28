Manistee Communities Along U.S. 31 Look to Make Improvements

Some big changes could be coming to a Northern Michigan town, hoping to become a magnet for visitors and jobs.

The Alliance for Economic Success in Manistee has been working with towns along the U.S. 31 corridor to find out what improvements they'd like to see.

They recently brought in a consultant to meet with the Village of Bear Lake.

Part of the plan calls for possibly knocking down some abandoned buildings to open up views of the lake and adding boat docks so people on the other side of Bear Lake can boat over and come to town, and that could be just the start.

It's now all about making it happen in the Village of Bear Lake, after a consultant and people living there came up with these plans.

The Alliance for Economic Success is now helping the village get the grant money they need to bring the plans to life.

“Often times when you drive into Manistee County, you'll notice it doesn't always have the perceptions or the image that maybe residents would like it to have, so we're trying to address those issues,” said Tamara Buswinka, Community Development Director at the Alliance.

Other plans include street scape and park improvements, a canoe and kayak launch, and infrastructure improvements.

The county planning director has high hopes for other towns along U.S. 31 too.

“Everybody is seeing along the corridor that improvements in one area will improve the remainder of the corridor as well. We want to build off those little successes we're seeing in the neighboring communities up here and build on them and see greater success through the county as a whole,” said Manistee County Planning Director Rob Carson

Local business owners say they're excited about the opportunities that could come about thanks to the improvements.

“It's a great place to live, we're very family oriented, very community oriented, we like to support each other and as the businesses leave, and the buildings fall apart, we know we had a problem and we wanted to make sure we can still flourish here. If we can keep the people here, keep the people employed, keep them wanting to come here, it's going to stay this beautiful place,” said business owner Kym Ware.

The alliance has already helped Bear Lake start work on a grant through the DNR to start working on their plans.