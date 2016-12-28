Clare County Animal Shelter Reacts To Logan's Law

Michigan Animal Shelters will now have another way keep convicted abusers away from animals.

The Governor's office signed Logan's Law. The legislation has been in the works for nearly a year after the State Senate passed two bills in early February.

Logan was a husky who got chemically burned and later died from his injuries. A new law in his honor will do more to keep animals out of the hands of convicted abusers.



"To me it's like child abuse and why shouldn't someone be punished for abusing animals," Lisa Walworth said.

Lisa Walworth has been working with animals for nearly 40 years. She's now one of countless advocates for Logan's Law.

"Humane societies should be aware of abusers to come in and trying to adopt and it should be something that follows them around for their whole lives," she said.

It's something that until now has been hard for animal shelters to stop.

"If I get a conviction in his county it doesn't stop someone from going to another county and doing the exact same thing. And we have no way of knowing where they went or what they've done in the past," Ruanne Hicks said.

Now animal shelters will have access to I-Chat, a database from the Michigan State Police. They can also flag animal abuse convicts who have a conviction in the last five years.

"It really will help us I know we have a lot of animals out there and people repeat in over and over the same thing," Ruanne said.

Along with curbing animal abuse, Lisa hopes Logan's Law raises more awareness.

"If neighbors or whatever if they see something going on or if they feel something is going on they should really report things like that right away and not let them go," Ruanne said.

Clare County Animal Control says they will start using the data base as soon as it is available.

