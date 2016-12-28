Cadillac Michigan Works Offers Job Search Tips for New Year

If finding a job is your New Year’s resolution, we've got some tips that could help.

Michigan Works in Cadillac says the most important thing is to make sure your resume is current and looks appealing.

You should also clean up your social media accounts since employers will often check those out.

Michigan Works also suggests dressing professionally, and being on time.

Plus, a little practice never hurt anyone.

“Practice a pitch, take two minutes, look in the mirror, talk to a friend and practice selling yourself, because an employer will ask or start an interview with ‘tell us about yourself’ so be prepared to sell yourself in two minutes,” said Operations Manager Kathy Taylor.

Michigan Works also says networking is crucial in a job search, and it's a good idea to reach out to friends and family to let them know you're looking for a job.