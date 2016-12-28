Benzie-Manistee Snowbirds Clear Snowmobile Trails

Fallen trees and broken branches, all being cleared to make trails safer for snowmobilers.

Strong winds earlier this week brought down a number of trees.

Some of them along popular snowmobile trails.

Wednesday, volunteers with the Benzie-Manistee Snowbirds were out cleaning up.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson have more details on their drive to put in this extra work.

“I've snowmobiled my whole life. Ever since I could remember growing up.”

John Hohfeldt loves to snowmobile.

He recently moved to Northern Michigan and joined the Benzie-Manistee Snowbirds.

The Snowbirds do more than just ride the trails.

They groom and maintain 162 miles through three counties.

“It really is so much different when you come out and you experience helping an organization like this. You don't realize how much has to go into it,” John Hohfeldt says. “It's different to come out and ride, but when you have to come out and cut the trees, cut the brush back in the fall and then with the grooming, it just kind of really makes you realize that there's more to it than just getting snow on the ground and riding snowmobiles on it.”

John and Jim Morris are clearing 25 miles along Trail 39 while other volunteers tackle the rest.

“There's a group on our south trail. We got this section. They're running the railroad grade, picking up all the rush from the winds that we had the night before,” Jim Morris says. “We've had a few trees like this here. We had a couple bigger ones to the south. Have heard on the phone that down south there was some big old oaks that fell down.”

In addition to clearing any fallen trees or brush on the trails, the Snowbirds are also checking all of the trail markers and signs that make sure people continue in a safe direction.

“Mainly it's just the wind. It'll turn them,” Hohfeldt says. “We've seen a couple today that have been turned straight so you'd never see them and that could be bad.”

“It gets us out and today's a beautiful day,” says Morris.

If you’re interested in joining the Benzie-Manistee Snowbirds call 231-362-3864 or click here.