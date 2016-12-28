Pasta Shells and Cauliflower

- 2 C Pasta shells, cooked al dente

- 2 ½ lb Cauliflower, cut into florets

- 3 TB Sage leaves, chopped

- 2 tsp Capers, drained

- 1 TB Garlic, minced

- ½ tsp lemon zest

- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes

- 2 C Fontina cheese, grated

- 2 TB parsley, chopped

- 2 TB olive oil

- 1 C Ricotta Cheese

- I C Parmesan cheese, grated

- ½ C Panko bread crumbs

Heat olive oil, sautéed cauliflower florets until lightly browned (5-7 minutes). Add garlic, sauté 1-2 minutes. Toss together the Pasta and Cauliflower with the remaining ingredients, except ricotta, Panko bread crumbs and Parmesan. Transfer to 10 x 13 casserole baking dish. Spoon tablespoons of the ricotta over the top. Mix together the Panko bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese. Sprinkle the cheese mixture over the top. Bake 25-30 minutes at 350.