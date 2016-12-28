Pasta Shells and Cauliflower - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Pasta Shells and Cauliflower

Posted: Updated:

Pasta Shells and Cauliflower

- 2 C Pasta shells, cooked al dente

- 2 ½ lb Cauliflower, cut into florets

- 3 TB Sage leaves, chopped

- 2 tsp Capers, drained

- 1 TB Garlic, minced

- ½ tsp lemon zest

- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes

- 2 C Fontina cheese, grated

- 2 TB parsley, chopped

- 2 TB olive oil

- 1 C Ricotta Cheese

- I C Parmesan cheese, grated

- ½ C Panko bread crumbs

Heat olive oil, sautéed cauliflower florets until lightly browned (5-7 minutes).  Add garlic, sauté 1-2 minutes.  Toss together the Pasta and Cauliflower with the remaining ingredients, except ricotta, Panko bread crumbs and Parmesan.  Transfer to 10 x 13 casserole baking dish.  Spoon tablespoons of the ricotta over the top.  Mix together the Panko bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese.  Sprinkle the cheese mixture over the top.  Bake 25-30 minutes at 350.