MyNorth Tickets Minute: Holiday Classic Short Films, NYE Wine Dinner, Swing Kings

Ring in the new year with a wine dinner, or hear musicians create their own movie soundtracks.

There's no slowing down this week in Northern Michigan.

Kalin Franks has more in this week’s MyNorth Tickets Minute.

12/29 | Holidays Classic Short Films with Dave Calendine

Presented by the Music House Museum from 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Music House will be presenting holiday classic shorts with accompaniment by Red Wings organist Dave Calendine. Dave will accompany various Christmas-themed short-subject silent films from 1905 to 1929, ranging from "A Christmas Carol" to Laurel and Hardy's hilarious "Big Business" where they attempt to sell Christmas trees in Los Angeles.

12/31 | Black Star Farms NYE Wine Dinner

Held at the Inn at Black Star Farms 6:30 p.m.

New Year's Eve 2016 promises to be one to remember at Black Star Farms. Executive Chef Cole Thornton and his culinary team will present a 6-course wine-paired dining experience for you and your loved ones in our luxurious Inn.

1/07 | "Swing Kings" with Dave Bannett

Held at the Crooked Tree Arts Center of Petoskey from 7:30 - 9:30 p.m.

The Clarinet Swing Kings feature the amazing, talented star of swing clarinet, Dave Bennett, as he leads an all-star ensemble including piano, string bass, guitar, drums, and vocals to bring you the hits of the great clarinetists.