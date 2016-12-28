Cadillac YMCA Shares Tips For Sticking To Your New Year's Resolution

When it comes to New Year's resolutions it seems we're quick to make plans, but not always as quick to commit to them.

So the Cadillac area YMCA is offering fitness tips and tricks for the New Year to help you reach your goals.

This time last year YMCA member, Jennifer Sprinkle had little to no running experience.

What she did have was a goal of running 1 5k every month.

Fast-forward to today and Jennifer has since run 20 5ks.

“I told myself I would like to eventually run at least one 5k - my goal was just to finish it whether I finish it or not,” says Jennifer.

“When I started to feel like I wasn't really doing anything major or accomplishing anything they were really encouraging me to find races asking how my progress was doing just the extra encouragement from the people around me really helped, helped keep my resolution.”

That includes tips she got from her friends.

Personal Trainer at the YMCA, Rob McGergor advised us, “Make your goals specific, make it measurable, make it attainable, and set specific time goals.”

Workout experts agree being held accountable is key.

They suggest including the whole family.

“It's a good idea if you're going to make a New Year's resolution then try to include your family, get the whole family to set one and work on it together. Because if you do it together you're not only going to make a healthier family but you're more likely to be successful,” says Chair Person For Board of Directors, Jason Elmore.

It does takes dedication, but putting in the time means you have a chance to live a better, healthier life in 2017.

“The more fit you feel the better you feel inside, the better you are to address disease, the better you are to handle stress,” says Elmore.

Beyond just exercise it’s important to find a way to stick to your resolutions because as Jennifer says, “If you can find a way to stick with your resolution and make yourself happier and do the things that you set a goal to then eventually you're gonna find that you're going to become a better person yourself.”