DNA Helps ID Victim Killed In Arkansas As Missing Michigan Man

A man died along an Arkansas highway in 1989 and now DNA has helped identify him as a missing Michigan man.

Charles Cornell was 30 when he was last seen by relatives in 1986 in Battle Creek.

They filed a police report this year.

Cornell's mother and sister submitted their DNA, which was entered in a national database of unidentified remains.

Their DNA determined that a man fatally struck by a semi-truck in Arkansas in 1989 was Cornell.

They learned of the match Tuesday.

Detectives says it's important for families of missing people to get their DNA on file.