Traverse City Ordinance To Bring More Restaurant Outdoor Seating In Downtown

In downtown Traverse City, more restaurants will have the chance to offer outdoor seating during the warmer months.

Beginning Thursday, businesses in downtown Traverse City can apply for outdoor platform cafes.

It’s an idea the Downtown Development Authority began looking at nearly three years ago to provide more outdoor seating.

Restaurants not in the one and two hundred blocks of Front Street can apply.

It would add seating in one or two parking spots in front of their business.

With plenty of indoor seating already, restaurants like Sorellina's say having outdoor seating would be a huge bonus and platform café's would do just that.

“Anytime you can expand the vibrant culture that exists on the main drag of Front Street and bring it to some of the off streets you're giving more people what they like,” continues Joshua Vinocur, the regional executive chef at Sorellina, an authentic Italian restaurant.

Sorellina's in Traverse City is just off Park Street. They see a demand for outdoor seating. But it's a demand they haven't been able to meet.

“There is not a ton of available outdoor space and obviously the window to use it is very limited as well,” Joshua Vinocur goes on.

It’s a city ordinance brought to the table by the Downtown Development Authority that will allow restaurant’s to offer more outdoor seating. First, they must file an application to use one or two of the parking spots in front of their business.

Vinocur says, “There didn't really exist until this ordinance a spot to do it down here so it's sort of a natural fit for the guests who do like to sit outside.”

But for places like Taproot Cider House who already have outdoor seating, they say parking near their business is a huge concern.

“One of the big problems that we notice is the lack of parking in downtown. That's one of the biggest complaints we get from guests that come in. They can't find parking, there's not enough parking,” says Paul Salvator, the general manager at Taproot Cider House.

Salvator goes on, “We have quite a few outdoor tables and patio seating as it is, so for us it wouldn't really benefit us to use parking spots to increase that.”

But Sorellina's says you take the good with the bad, and they plan to apply for a platform seating permit.

“I think there's a certain amount of give or take to any situation with construction like the parking deck across the way, I think we'll have the adequate parking to go around,” Joshua Vinocur finishes.