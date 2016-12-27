Holiday Trash Could Be Red Flag For Thieves, Tips To Keep Your Home Safe

You spent days putting them up, but now it is time to toss out the bows, boxes, garlands, trees and wrapping paper.

What you may not realize is that simple act, could make you a target.

Grand Traverse County Emergency Management is warning people not to advertise what they got over the holidays.

The packaging could be a red flag for thieves.

Some tips for keeping those prying eyes far away from your garbage; make sure to double bag trash with labeling from gifts.

You should also secure the bags in a garbage can with enough room for the lid to fit.

Another strategy is to break down and tear any boxes from new electronics or expensive toys.

“Well especially since the city started recycling, we make sure that all the boxes are broken down, and folded over, and put in the green tubs provided by the city for each time they come by and pick up the recycle,” says Cadillac Homeowner, Bob LeVand.

Bob says he's also installed outdoor security cameras in case someone does try to break in.