Roscommon County Boy Gives Christmas Gifts to Deputies, Sheriff Returns the Favor

He's a little boy who really supports police.

We first told you about 4-year-old Brayden Kirskey in August, when he made bracelets for deputies that said “I Got Your Six.”

This Christmas, he came back with another gift for the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office.

Brayden surprised Sheriff Ed Stern, Undersheriff Ben Lowe and their deputies with special Christmas ornaments, praising the work they do.

This time, the sheriff surprised Brayden with bikes, one for him and one for his sister.

Brayden says he just wants to support his heroes.

"Super, super proud. Really proud,” says Sarah Kirskey, Brayden’s mom. “He's got a huge, huge heart. When he first bought the pins and stuff because I was nervous because it was just a little pin. I didn't know how anyone was going to react to it. He genuinely loves these guys."

“Police officers save everybody's lives,” Brayden says.

The sheriff also gave Brayden a police medallion, a shirt, and a toy shaver, jokingly adding a police officer must always keep a good shave.