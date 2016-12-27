Minimum Wage Increase Impacts Small Businesses in Traverse City

Starting on the first of the year, the state's minimum wage will go up $0.40. That will bring it to $8.90.

It's the third gradual increase to get it to $9.25 in 2018.

Round's Restaurant in Traverse City pays above minimum wage, but that doesn't mean they'll be spared.

The diner says with minimum wages going up, people expect their pay to keep pace.

Manager Kevin Whiting says, “Well because they expect to stay above whatever the minimum wage offering was, so if you have a cook you know several dollars over minimum wage they expect a raise too because if the bottom of the level is getting a raise so they expect a raise to go with it.”

The wage increase goes into effect January 1, 2017.