Fire Investigators Can't Determine Cause Of Downtown Charlevoix Fire

An update after a fire ripped through a two downtown Charlevoix stores and damaged four more.

Fire investigators say they can't determine a cause.

A Michigan State Police fire marshal completed his investigation into the fire that began in the Johan's Bakery basement in November in Charlevoix.

He says the damage was so extensive, it's too hard to tell what caused the fire for sure.

There was no evidence of a fire accelerant like gas, but with an undetermined cause, arson was not ruled out.

The fire also destroyed the Round Lake Gallery.