Caught On Camera: Men Breaking Into The Beat Lab in Traverse City

A Traverse City music school’s surveillance camera snapped photos showing two men who broke into their business.

The Beat Lab in Traverse City posted them on their Facebook page.

They say the men broke into their building on December 23 just before 11:30 at night.

Nothing was stolen.

But in April, thieves broke in and stole a lot of equipment.

That’s why the owner installed the surveillance cameras.

It caught photos of the men before they knocked them down.

He says they’re thankful to everyone who has helped share the photos online.

“People have been great in sharing that, and the enthusiasm with trying to catch people who do this kind of thing,” says Brad Novak, owner of The Beat Lab. “It's been kind of cool to see actually. I mean we never wanted this to happen in the first place but to see that people really care on that level is pretty-pretty neat.”

If you think you know who these men are, call the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office at (231) 995-5000.