Inside the Kitchen: The Q Smokehouse in Ludington

Very few things beat great barbecue... but 'great' doesn't just happen; it takes a process, as well as a lot of time and energy.

At Q Smokehouse in Ludington, the effort pays off!

It's a bastion for barbecue, prepared Southern style, sweet and smokey.

They do their own sauces, make their own condiments and have a full line of sides, including a flawless rendition of Southern classic collared greens.

It's all served a la carte, so whether you have a taste for brisket, chopped pork, ribs or smoked chicken, Q has you covered!

