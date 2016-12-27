TSA Shares List Of Strangest Items Found In Carry-On Luggage This Year

The Transportation Security Agency is sharing a list of some of the strangest thing's they found this year in carry-on luggage.

First, there was the bladed dragon claw found in Atlanta.

Next, a fancy gold-plated, bullet-decorated oxygen mask. It's legal in a carry-on, but probably something you would want to leave at home.

Definitely not allowed on board a plane, a pair of five-bladed floggers. Agents pulled them out of a carry-on in Houston.

As for items known as sai, it’s clearly prohibited in carry-ons. The weapons used for bludgeoning was caught at the airport in Boise.

Then there's "Lucille”. Walking Dead fans know about this bat with barbed wire.

Even though the wire is actually rubber, you still can't bring it on board.

For a full list of what you can and cannot bring on planes, click here.