Better Business Bureau Releases List Of Top Scams Of The Year

The Better Business Bureau is releasing its top scams of the year, and also reminding people of an interactive tool that helps track scams near you.

You log on, find your area, and you can zoom in and click on the scams reported near you.

The top scams of the year were tied to taxes, debt collection and sweepstakes, prizes and gifts.

New to the top ten is online purchase scams and phishing scams.

Still very popular -- phone scams.

Those calls have something in common. The cons want your information, immediately.

If you encounter a scam you can report it to the Better Business Bureau's Scam Tracker.

You're also encouraged to follow some simple steps to avoid becoming a target. You can check out those steps here.