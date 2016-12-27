Flint Ending 2016 With Significant Drop In Crime

Following a difficult couple of years for Flint, this year the city is ending 2016 with a significant drop in crime.

The city has been one of the country's most violent areas for years, but numbers for 2016 show a change for the better.

Homicides are down 22 percent, and overall crime is down about 13 percent from 2015.

A new police chief who formed a special team to target and improve high-crime neighborhoods could get some of that credit.

The police department's arrest rate for murder is 95 percent.

That's well above the national average of 62.5 percent, according to department records.

Flint residents have been dealing with lead-tainted water for the last two years after their water source was switched to the Flint River to save money.