Former 'Survivor' Contestant Sentenced To Prison For Having Child Porn

A former "Survivor" contestant appeared in court Tuesday in Oakland County. He is going to prison for having child pornography.

Michael Skupin asked the judge for mercy and said he was deeply sorry, but denied downloading the pictures onto his computer.

In a separate case, Skupin was placed on probation and ordered to pay more than $31,000 to victims of a financial scheme.

During that investigation, police found child porn on his laptop.

The longest he can be kept in prison is four years.