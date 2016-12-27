'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies At Age 60

Iconic ‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher has died.

Fisher’s daughter released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died just before 9 Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Fisher suffered a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles and had been hospitalized since. 

Fisher played Princess Leia in ‘Star Wars’.

She was 60 years old. 