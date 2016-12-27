Wolverine Deals With Downed Trees, Power Outages - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Wolverine Deals With Downed Trees, Power Outages

The strong winds Monday night caused damage across Northern Michigan.

In Wolverine, trees came crashing down in some areas leaving many without power.

The lights are back on, but trees and branches still litter people's yards.

More than 700 Consumers Energy customers were without power for at least some time.

There have been multiple reports of trees down in the area.