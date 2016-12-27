Missing Grand Traverse County Cow Reunited With Family - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Missing Grand Traverse County Cow Reunited With Family

Posted: Updated:

A missing cow has been reunited with its family.

The cow was reported missing Monday night, in the area of North Long Lake Road and Timbers Trail in Grand Traverse County’s Long Lake Township.

The cow was found Tuesday morning, looking in the window of a home.

The cow is safe, uninjured and has been reunited with its family. 