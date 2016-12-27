Cadillac Man Originally Accused Of Killing Daughter Walks Away With $200,000 Settlement

A man who was originally accused of killing his daughter is walking away with more than $200,000.

Cadillac police arrested David Ferris in 2014 after his daughter, Kalla, died from a head injury.

In November that same year, the case was dismissed with prejudice when a renowned pathologist said the evidence did not support murder.

The Cadillac City Council unanimously approved paying out $190,000 to Ferris through their insurance company.

It's for financial stress and grief caused by the case.

Last month, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved a $60,000 settlement.

The ongoing lawsuit will continue into next year with the Sparrow Health System and three doctors involved in the girl's autopsy.