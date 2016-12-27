Traverse City Family OK After Hit-And-Run; Witness Tracks Down Suspect

A Traverse City family is OK after someone rear-ended them and took off.

Two sisters who saw it all happen tracked the suspect down.

The Traverse City Police Department says the crash happened on Munson Avenue near Cochlin Street Sunday.

An Owosso man hit a family with their two-week-old son in their car.

Two sisters standing in the 7-Eleven parking lot watched the man take off.

One stayed with the family while the other followed him to the Grand Traverse Motel.

Police arrested the man for drunk driving. They say he had a BAC of .26.

He's also facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

Both cars were severely damaged.

No one was hurt.