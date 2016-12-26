Thousands Without Power In Northern Michigan

It's one of the busiest travel days of the year, and it was downright dangerous for many.

Ice was an issue from Sunday night into Monday morning.

Now the melting and refreezing will again cause problems out there.

Strong winds and power lines coated with ice have knocked out power for 1,700 people in Benzie County, 1,400 people in Leelanau County and 840 in Wexford County.