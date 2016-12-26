Roscommon, Wexford County Tow Truck Drivers Help Travelers Over Holiday Weekend

This last wave of snow and ice caused issues not just on the Mackinac Bridge over the holiday weekend, but for drivers and those who pull them out of the ditch.

9&10’s Cody Boyer and photojournalist Derrick Larr continue our team weather coverage after checking in with towing companies.

Tow truck drivers stay busy around the clock when things get slippery out on the roads.

Some local counties saw accidents in the double-digits in one night.

“We pretty much covered everything this weekend,” says Jeremy Akin, owner of W&W Auto Parts in Roscommon.

Black ice and freezing rain don't stop for Christmas.

Drivers found themselves in slick conditions and tow trucks answer the call.

“From just typical slide-offs into the ditch, we had some rollovers,” Akin says. “We've had a lot more accidents this year compared to years' past."

Akin says they saw around 10 accidents in a short time.

One accident brought them close to the action on I-75...

“We were on the side of the road, winching a car out of the ditch and a motorist was traveling and overreacted and ended up spinning out, going into the ditch,” Akin says.

Other counties saw their share of accidents, too.

Some remnants linger from last night's conditions in Wexford County.

“I dealt with some winch-outs, where people had slid off the road, into the ditch,” says Bob Dull, tow truck driver for Peterson’s Towing in Cadillac. “I had one out on US-131 that went down into the big ditch south of the rest area."

Tow truck drivers like Bob Dull say the factors causing these accidents were mostly the same...

“Most of the time that we go to a call involving a car in the ditch, it's speed that has put them there,” Dull says. “People not paying attention, texting, talking on their phone."

“Keep the cruise control off because it's going to cause you to spin out,” Akin says.

...And when you see the yellow lights, move over.

“We’re out there trying to do a job and make it safe for everybody else,” Dull says. “Scooch over a little bit."

Both companies say keeping your tires and windshield wipers in good shape is also key to safely traveling on slick roads.