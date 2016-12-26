Mackinac Bridge Closure From Ice Impacts Drivers on Busy Holiday Travel Day

Ice chunks sliding off the cables of the Mackinac Bridge and crashing on the bridge deck prompted the bridge authority to close it for almost two hours Monday.

It's now open for holiday travelers looking to get back home.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Noah Jurik were there when things opened back up for backed-up travelers.

It's one of the busiest days for travel during the holiday season and the Mackinac Bridge Authority says it was not a good time to have to shut down the bridge because of falling ice.

"I know it's terribly inconvenient, especially the day after Christmas and everyone is trying to get home, but still we don't want inconvenience to turn into danger," Mackinac Bridge Authority maintenance supervisor Ned McLennan said.

That danger can be very real.

The ice falling from the cables and towers can cause serious damage or injury.

"It ends up forming spears on the suspender cables and comes down," McLennan said. "Today we had about six foot chunks coming down."

"We found out by a guest coming in and obviously we're all going, 'oh no,'" Audie's Restaurant manager Verna Erskine said.

Audie's Restaurant faces the Mackinac Bridge and as soon as it closed, the customers started pouring in.

"Crazy, you've got customers asking for things, customers saying take your time, phones ringing, you've got orders to go, you've got cooks saying pick up your order," Erskine said.

While the closure is good for business, they were happy when the bridge opened back up so everyone could make it home safely.

"Especially it's the holiday, they want to get out," Erskine said. "They may have children. They may have elderly people and they want to get out."

The bridge authority is continuing to keep a close eye on the cables in case any more ice starts to fall.