DNR Planning Public Meeting For Proposed Shooting Range in GT County

A piece of property in Grand Traverse County could soon be home to a new shooting range.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been working on design plans and proposed range rules for the site.

The shooting range would be between Supply Road and Jackpine Road in Union Township.

The plans have been a controversial topic for many in the area.

The DNR is expecting a large crowd at their next meeting in January.

The Yankee Boy restaurant down the road says they think the shooting range would help bring more people to the area.

“People who live in a close proximity, the noise. I suppose the noise and the fear of artillery flying, but if it's built properly it'll be safe and the noise I guess you tolerate noise all day long,” says Toni Bohnett, owner of Yankee Boy restaurant.

The public meeting is taking place January 5 at 6:30 in the gymnasium of the Fife Lake Elementary School – 108 Pierce St. in Fife Lake.