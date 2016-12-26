Teen Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death In Macomb County - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Teen Accused Of Stabbing Mother To Death In Macomb County

A teenage girl is accused of stabbing her mother to death in Macomb County.

Few details are available, but Detroit stations are reporting the stabbing happened Monday morning at an apartment complex in Clinton Township.

Reports show the mother was in a wheelchair, and the daughter has a history of domestic violence.