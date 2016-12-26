Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Cost of Investments

Retirement may be one of your goals for the New Year.

Tuesday in Retiring Well with Michael Reese, advisors are discussing the costs of investments and the impact they have on overall returns.

The key: understanding what you're paying and that you're working with a trustworthy advisor.

“A lot of folks, unfortunately, aren't paying attention to this, or the advisors may not be clearly communicating what your fees are for the advisor as well as then with your different investments,” says financial advisor Jon Torbet.

You can catch Retiring Well with Michael Reese, put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory, every Tuesday on 9&10 beginning at 10 a.m.