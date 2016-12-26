Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Cost of Investments

The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
The Michigan DNR has confirmed the presence of a cougar for the first time in the Lower Peninsula.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
DJ Fade will be on Higgins Lake hosting sandbar parties all weekend. But it comes with concerns.
Friday, the Manistee County prosecutor justified the deadly force by an officer after a tense standoff between him and an armed man.
Friday, the Manistee County prosecutor justified the deadly force by an officer after a tense standoff between him and an armed man.
At least one person is dead and at least six others are hurt after a shooting at a hospital in New York City.
At least one person is dead and at least six others are hurt after a shooting at a hospital in New York City.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A Chippewa County woman learned her punishment for making phony 911 calls to deter police from a robbery.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
A Fife Lake man learned his fate after being charged for abusing his two-year-old daughter last year.
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
We have been working hard to bring you a list of events happening around Northern Michigan this Independence Day. Happy Independence Day from Northern Michigan’s News Leader!
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
A Cadillac family is shaken up after a frightening encounter with a bear.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
The streets of Cadillac were flooded with firefighters and American flags Thursday, all to make sure a local hero is not forgotten.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.
A Cadillac family is okay after a scary encounter with a bear. They woke up to the bear in a tree swatting at their horse. The family called the DNR who killed the bear because it had been aggressive several times before.