National Nonprofit Modifies Battery-Operated Cars For Children With Disabilities

Chances are, if you have kids, the last few days have likely involved fighting extensive packaging and finding batteries for all the toys.

Battery operated cars are always a popular present this time of year.

For some children, the cars are changing their lives.

The national nonprofit program "GoBabyGo" modifies battery-operated cars for children who have disabilities.

The "GoBabyGo" lab is based in the department of physical therapy at the University of Delaware.

Volunteer groups across the country can organize and host sessions to build new cars.

For more information on how to start a branch, click here.