Giving Back: Amazon and Goodwill

If you are feeling overwhelmed by the amount of stuff you have in your house right now, Amazon and Goodwill want to help.

Amazon says donors can use the "Give Back Box" platform to ship donations to Goodwill for free through UPS or the U.S. Postal Service.

The offer is good for all boxes, not just those from Amazon, as long as the box meets UPS or Postal Service regulations.

Donations go to your nearest participating Goodwill.

For more information, click here.