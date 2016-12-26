Michigan Tobacco Quitline Helps Smokers Who Want To Drop Habit

No matter the time of year quitting smoking is difficult because of just how addictive it is.

However, this new year The Michigan Quitline is offering 24/7 counseling to help people kick the habit for good.

“It's a serious problem, tobacco kills more people than HIV, drugs, homicides, suicides,” says Health Planner Supervisor, Donna Norkoli.

Tobacco use is the number one cause of preventable disease in not only Michigan, but the entire United States.

“The Michigan Tobacco Quitline is for anybody in Michigan who qualifies, but it's a free service where they can get free counseling and support and nicotine replacement therapy to help quite using tobacco,” says Tobacco Treatment Specialist, Karen Ripke.

For smokers who can't necessarily afford the expensive gums, lozenges and patches; The Michigan Tobacco Quitline is a free 24/7 hotline that offers telephone coaching.

“They’re trained counselors, they are people who are trained to help pregnant women who are smoking, they have trained specialists specifically to help Native Americans who wanna quit smoking and in specific languages as well,” says Ripke.

As difficult as giving up cigarettes may be, the chances for success go up, when the plan to quit is custom made.

“They will give them a lot of tips and tools that have worked for other people but really let them develop their own plan,” says Ripke.

“So they're there really as a support mechanism to say 'Hey you know this has worked for somebody have you every thought about this’.”

Because as Donna says at the end of the day, “If you're even thinking about quitting, if it even crosses your mind it doesn't hurt to make that attempt and it'll bring you closer to that day where you eventually say, ‘Hey I'm tobacco free' and it'll be the best thing you ever did.”

The Michigan Health Department offers many forms of addiction therapy in addition to the Quitline.

They also offer free patches and lozenges as well as financial incentives for pregnant smokers.

Click here to enroll.