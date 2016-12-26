Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Deadly Mackinac Island Snowmobile Case

The families of two sisters whose snowmobile flew off a cliff on Mackinac Island nearly a decade ago, will get a chance to present their case to a jury.

Karen Schwarck and Edith Bonno died in 2010 when their snowmobile went into reverse and over the West Bluff on Mackinac Island.

Their families have been fighting to prove that the reverse alarm on the snowmobile was defective.

The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal from the snowmobile maker Arctic Cat, meaning the state appeals court decision to put the case in front of a jury still stands.